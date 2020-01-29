|
Harriet G. Lofton
June 9, 1939 - January 22, 2020
Durham
The passing of Mrs. Harriet Gibbs Lofton, age 80, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Carolina Reserve of Durham, is being announced by her son, Mr. Eugene C. Lofton, Sr.
Harriet was born June 9, 1939 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to the late Edward and Elizabeth Gibbs.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Eugene C. Lofton, Sr. (Joan); three grandchildren, Janelle Corley, Chris Lofton and Marcus Lofton; two great grandchildren, Joshua Corley and DeAndre Evans; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church, 1500 S Roxboro Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 1:00 respectively.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020