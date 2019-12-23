|
Harry Hartin Hodges
May 30, 1935 - December 21, 2019
Roxboro
Harry Hartin Hodges, 84, of 214 Allgood St., Roxboro, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Pittsylvania County, VA, Mr. Hodges was the son of the late Semple and Gracie Haley Hodges. Mr. Hodges served as a signal man on board the USS Philippine Sea during the Korean War. He retired after over 40 years with Lewis Furniture and later 15 years with Roxboro Stor-In-Loc. He was a longtime member of Grace/Cavel United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and Sunday School teacher. For 62 years, he was a member of the chain crew for Person High School football. As an avid athlete, he had run in over 100 races. Mr. Hodges is preceded in death by his brothers Eugene Hodges and Julian Hodges, his sisters, Nancy Caldwell and his granddaughter, Carmen Maloney.
Mr. Hodges is survived by his wife, Annie Owen Hodges; two children, Debbie H. Maloney and husband Ronnie and Todd A. Hodges and wife Karen; his grandchildren, Courtney M. Henderson and husband Daniel, Cody R. Hodges and wife Angela, Carson A. Hodges and wife Jessie and Devin M. Hodges; his great-grandchildren, Austin Maloney, Dylan Walthall, Ben Henderson, Luke Henderson, Sophia Hodges and Harten Hodges; his sisters, Marie H. Oakley, Margaret H. Long and husband Rudy and Brenda H. Comer and husband German; his special friend and caregiver, Carolyn Wilson.
Funeral services will be held 2PM Monday, December 23, 2019, at Grace/CaVel United Methodist Church by the Rev. Darcy Knight. Burial will follow in Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1-2PM Monday at Grace/Cavel United Methodist Church prior to the service and at other times at the home.
Pallbearers will be Cody Hodges, Carson Hodges, Austin Maloney, Dylan Walthall, Ben Henderson, Luke Henderson, Harten Hodges, Daniel Henderson, and Ricky Hargis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Person High School Football Chain Crew and Ray Bullock.
Memorials may be made to Grace/Cavel United Methodist Church Building Fund, 313 Church St., Roxboro, NC 27573.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 23, 2019