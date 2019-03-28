|
|
Harry Joseph Royster, Sr.
Durham
He was born in Durham NC, the son of James and Lillian McDade Royster on November 26, 1923. He departed this life peacefully on March 25, 2019. He attended Durham Public Schools and was employed by UNC Memorial Hospital where he served faithfully for 40 years until his retirement in 1985.
He joins in heavenly paradise his wife of 67 years, Katie Womack Royster and daughter, Yvonne Royster Harris.
Those to cherish his memories are his two daughters, Cynthia Royster Dodd (Kenneth), Jacquelyn Royster Thornton (Anthony), a son Harry Royster, Jr., six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 28, 2019