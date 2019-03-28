Home

POWERED BY

Harry J. Royster Sr.


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry J. Royster Sr. Obituary
Harry Joseph Royster, Sr.

Durham

He was born in Durham NC, the son of James and Lillian McDade Royster on November 26, 1923. He departed this life peacefully on March 25, 2019. He attended Durham Public Schools and was employed by UNC Memorial Hospital where he served faithfully for 40 years until his retirement in 1985.

He joins in heavenly paradise his wife of 67 years, Katie Womack Royster and daughter, Yvonne Royster Harris.

Those to cherish his memories are his two daughters, Cynthia Royster Dodd (Kenneth), Jacquelyn Royster Thornton (Anthony), a son Harry Royster, Jr., six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.