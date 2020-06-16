Harry Lowell Oakley, Sr.
Durham
Harry Lowell Oakley Sr., 88, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home where he had been surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Harvey Monroe Oakley and Delia Frances Oakley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Oakley was preceded in death by his daughter, Faith Ellen Oakley; brothers, Melvin Oakley, William Oakley, Sam Oakley, TG Oakley, Ralph Oakley; sisters, Peggy Wilkerson, Marie Roberts, Helen Turner, Mary Webb, and Adell Talbott.
Mr. Oakley is survived by his wife, Ellen Roberts Oakley; sons, H. Lowell Oakley, Jr. and wife Scarlett, Tim Oakley and wife Edie, Tony Oakley and husband Hochi Asiatico; grandchildren, H. Lowell Oakley, III, Lydia Nicole Oakley, Timothy James Oakley, Ryan Joshua Oakley; and brother, H.P. Oakley.
Harry was born in South Boston, Virginia and soon moved to Roxboro and later Durham where he grew up farming. He became a Christian at 16 years old while attending a revival service and it forever changed his life. First and foremost, he was called to be a loving husband to his bride of 66 years Ellen Roberts Oakley. Their love story carried lifelong romance with commitment during the challenges of life. The greatest expression of their love was their four children and four grandchildren. He was their biggest cheerleader in life and was always in the audience or on the sidelines shouting encouragement. His selfless love and devotion continue in the legacy of their lives.
Along with family, his greatest passion was sharing the love of Christ with people. He and Ellen are founding members of Ridgecrest Baptist Church which was started in 1955. He had many leadership and service roles including a deacon, Sunday school teacher and speaker. He was a lay minister often speaking at Ridgecrest, Red Mountain Baptist and other area churches. He was a real estate entrepreneur and worked at Liggett and Myers Tobacco for over 40 years.
He left it "all on the field", loving and working for others up until a few months prior to going to be with the Lord. His life was marked by love, sacrifice and devotion to his family, church and community. He will be missed, and the reflections of his love will continue in the lives of those he touched.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Ragan and Dr. Marc Francis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church for the Harry & Ellen Oakley Scholarship Fund at 1104 Milton Road, Durham, NC, 27712.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.