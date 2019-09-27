Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
9049 New Sandy Hill Church Road
Bailey, NC
Harry Lee Allen Jr.


1933 - 2019
Harry Lee Allen Jr. Obituary
Harry Lee Allen Jr.

JAN. 24, 1933 — SEPT. 21, 2019

Bailey

Harry Lee Allen Jr., 86, passed away Saturday morning. A floating fellowship gathering will be held Saturday 9/28 beginning at 11 a.m. at 9049 New Sandy Hill Church Road,

Bailey. The family will receive friends and relatives during the

celebration of Harry Lee's life.

He was the son of the late Harry Lee Allen Sr. and Martha Louise "Lois" Briggs Allen.

Harry Lee served in the Navy during the Korean War for 4 years and retired from Duke University Medical Center after 20 years.

He is survived by his children, Gail Allen and Bonnie Allen;

sister, Christine Marie Allen Floyd; granddaughter, Carly

Fulghum; grandsons, Zackary Strickland and Jonathan Fulghum; great-grandchildren; Nathan Batten, Paul Peele Jr., Kennedy Strickland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by

his wife of 60 years, Rowena Moss Allen and brother, Roy

Burnette Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

foundation of your choice.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 27, 2019
