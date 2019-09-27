|
|
Harry Lee Allen Jr.
JAN. 24, 1933 — SEPT. 21, 2019
Bailey
Harry Lee Allen Jr., 86, passed away Saturday morning. A floating fellowship gathering will be held Saturday 9/28 beginning at 11 a.m. at 9049 New Sandy Hill Church Road,
Bailey. The family will receive friends and relatives during the
celebration of Harry Lee's life.
He was the son of the late Harry Lee Allen Sr. and Martha Louise "Lois" Briggs Allen.
Harry Lee served in the Navy during the Korean War for 4 years and retired from Duke University Medical Center after 20 years.
He is survived by his children, Gail Allen and Bonnie Allen;
sister, Christine Marie Allen Floyd; granddaughter, Carly
Fulghum; grandsons, Zackary Strickland and Jonathan Fulghum; great-grandchildren; Nathan Batten, Paul Peele Jr., Kennedy Strickland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by
his wife of 60 years, Rowena Moss Allen and brother, Roy
Burnette Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the
foundation of your choice.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 27, 2019