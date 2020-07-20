Harry Roger Minion
Durham
Harry Roger Minion, 94, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro. He was born in Netcong, New Jersey Mr. Minion was predeceased by his wife, Florence Lillian Bromley Minion; and sisters, Helen Briegel, Meredith "Mimi" Nansen.
Mr. Minion was a WWII Army veteran and a member of Mt. Sylvan Seniors in Durham.
Mr. Minion is survived by his step-daughters, Patricia Fisk, Terry Byrne; step-son, John Christie; and nephews, Jed Briegel, Scott Nansen.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
