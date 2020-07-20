1/
Harry Roger Minion
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Roger Minion

Durham

Harry Roger Minion, 94, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro. He was born in Netcong, New Jersey Mr. Minion was predeceased by his wife, Florence Lillian Bromley Minion; and sisters, Helen Briegel, Meredith "Mimi" Nansen.

Mr. Minion was a WWII Army veteran and a member of Mt. Sylvan Seniors in Durham.

Mr. Minion is survived by his step-daughters, Patricia Fisk, Terry Byrne; step-son, John Christie; and nephews, Jed Briegel, Scott Nansen.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved