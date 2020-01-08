|
Harry Applewhite Whitaker, Jr.
May 5, 1930 - December 29, 2019
Durham
Harry Applewhite Whitaker, Jr., 89, died at The Forest at Duke on December 29, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1930 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Sallie Boyd and Harry Applewhite Whitaker, Sr. He graduated from Rocky Mount High School and was an Eagle Scout.
Harry graduated from Davidson College in 1952 and Duke University Medical School in 1956, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth (Libby) Hunt. After an internship at Duke, he served 3 years with the US Air Force Medical Corps in Wiesbaden, Germany. The final year in Germany was with his wife, Libby. They enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and learning how to ski, which became a lifelong passion that they shared.
Harry did his pediatric residency at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, CO. He was then assigned to Andrews, Air Force Base in Maryland as a pediatrician for 2 years. He returned to Duke to complete an Allergy Fellowship under Dr. Susan Dees and then returned to Andrews, AFB as Chief of the Allergy Service, where he remained for the rest of his military career. He retired in 1979 after 24 years of service in the Air Force with the rank of Colonel. He was a founding member of the Association of Military Allergists, and he served as Military Consultant in Allergy/Immunology to the Air Force Surgeon General.
In his second career, Harry established the Allergy Department for Kaiser Permanente in the Washington, DC area. He was Chief of Allergy at Kaiser until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he served as an officer for many years with the Virginia Allergy Society and the Southeastern Allergy Society.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Hunt; son Larry (Judy) of Lovingston, Va; daughter Julia Peterson (Brad) of Cary, NC; grandchildren Andrew Whitaker (Brittany), Spencer Peterson and Graham Peterson; great grandchildren Finley Whitaker and Pace Whitaker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Rd, Durham, NC 27705.
A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Forest at Duke Benevolent Fund, 2701 Pickett Rd, Durham, NC 27705 or St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive, Durham, NC 27707.
Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 8, 2020