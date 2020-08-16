1/1
Harvey Williams
1930 - 2020
Harvey Dean Williams, Sr.

July30, 1930-August 7, 2020

Durham

Major General Harvey Dean Williams, Sr., U.S. Army (Ret.), 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Maryland on August 7, 2020, due to Parkinson's disease. He is predeceased by his son Mark E. Williams, his parents Matthew Dean Williams and Addie Haynes Williams, and his brothers Matthew James Williams and Leon P. Williams (Lillian). He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary E. (Glenn) Williams, son Harvey Dean Williams Jr. (Jessica), daughters Karen D. Williams, Mignon Khargie Fowler (Thomas), and Joyce L. Williams (Delancy Jackson). He was the proud "G-Pop" of granddaughter Hannah Rose Fowler and "Pop-Pop" to grandson Mark Dean Williams. He is survived and loved by numerous cousins, in-laws, colleagues, family, and friends. As a son of North Carolina, he was born in Whiteville, raised in Durham, and a proud member of the Hillside High School Class of 1946.

A memorial service at Fort Myer, Virginia, and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held on a date yet to be determined. Family and friends may visit www.josephgawlers.com and offer online condolences and fond memories of General Williams or to send flowers to the family. (More information on his life can also be found at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvey_D._Williams.) Also visit www.BurtheyFuneral Service.com for a more complete obituary.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
