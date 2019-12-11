Home

Hassie P. Torain


1913 - 2019
Hassie P. Torain Obituary
Mrs. Hassie P. Torain

December 27, 1913 - December 3, 2019

Durham

Mrs. Hassie P. Torain, 105, formerly of Durham, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Mt. Vernon, NY. She was one of ten children of the late George and Cecer Bradsher Jacobs. Her service will be held at 12:30pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 3081 Union Grove Church Rd, Hurdle Mills, NC 27541. Interment will follow in White Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 4114 Carr Store Rd, Cedar Grove, NC 27231. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:00pm-12:30pm prior to the service. She is survived by her daughter Nay Ruth Suitte (James), 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 11, 2019
