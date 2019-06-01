|
Mrs. Hattie Black Jones
September 25, 1935-May 29, 2019
Durham
Mrs. Hattie B. Jones, 83, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Her service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Faucette Memorial CME Church, 2124 Charles St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:00-am-12:00pm just prior to the service. Mrs. Jones was Founder and Apostle of Fruits of the Spirit Apostolic Temple. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on June 1, 2019