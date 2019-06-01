Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faucette Memorial CME Church
2124 Charles St.
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Faucette Memorial CME Church
2124 Charles St.
View Map

Hattie B. Jones


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hattie B. Jones Obituary
Mrs. Hattie Black Jones

September 25, 1935-May 29, 2019

Durham

Mrs. Hattie B. Jones, 83, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Her service will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Faucette Memorial CME Church, 2124 Charles St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:00-am-12:00pm just prior to the service. Mrs. Jones was Founder and Apostle of Fruits of the Spirit Apostolic Temple. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now