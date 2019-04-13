Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church Hazel Leigh Williamson

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Hazel Leigh Boykin Williamson



Durham



Mrs. Hazel Leigh Boykin Williamson, 88, passed away April 9, 2019.



Mrs. Williamson was born November 14, 1930 to Jiles Boykin, Sr., and Gladys Smith Boykin in Wilson County, NC. Hazel was a retired rural letter mail carrier, who proudly gave 33 years of service. She was a member of Eastern Star #177, Triangle Shrinettes, and Oak Grove Ruritan Club. Hazel attended Fletchers Chapel United Methodist Church, sung in the choir, and was a member of the Genesis Sunday school class. She was also member of the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association.



Mrs. Williamson is preceded in death by her parents, Jiles and Gladys Boykin; husband, Carnell Williamson; son, Kerry Trent Williamson; daughter, Cynthia Williamson Suggs.



Mrs. Williamson is survived by her daughters, Joy DeLaine Williamson of Greenville, NC, and Beverly Williamson Suitt (Phillip) of Carrboro; brother, Jiles Boykin, Jr. (Caroll Haigler) of Wilson, NC; grandchildren, Miranda Suitt Fearrington of Pittsboro, NC, Ashley Suitt Covington of Pittsboro, NC, Elena Grace Williamson of Greenville, NC, Abagail Silvita Williamson of Greenville, NC; and 5 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Suzanne Crutchfield Cobb. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church at 1919 Fletchers Chapel Rd, Durham, NC 27703. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries