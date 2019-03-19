Hazel Virginia



Cox Loftin



Chapel Hill



Mrs. Hazel Virginia Cox Loftin, 77, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home.



Hazel was born April 30, 1941 to Roland and Helen Cox in Lenoir County. Hazel loved to read and loved the beach. She loved people in general, and especially loved children. Hazel was a member of New Horizon Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Helen Cox; brothers, Clifton "Bud" Cox, Eddie Cox, Archie Cox; and sister, Thelma Thompson.



Hazel is survived by her husband, Roscoe Edward Loftin; son, Bobby Ray Loftin (Joyce) of Snow Camp, NC; daughters, Debby Allen (Kirby) of Durham, NC, Donna Loftin of Raleigh, NC, Jean Dickens (Kevin) of Virginia; grandchildren, Randy Allen (Nikki), Rik Allen (Lydia), Dylan Loftin, Justin Fletcher (Linda); great-grandchild, Garrett Allen.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Randy Allen, Kirby Allen, Kevin Dickens, Rik Allen, Dylan Loftin, and Justin Fletcher. Honorary pallbearer will be Garrett Allen. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



Flowers are acceptable or memorials can be made to BrightFocus.org. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 19, 2019