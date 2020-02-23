|
|
Helen Gay Teasley
Durham
Mrs. Helen Gay Teasley, 96, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Mrs. Teasley was born on December 23, 1923 to Brad and Florence Gay in Durham, NC. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she taught Sunday School, was a member of WMU and Visitation Ministry. She loved quilting and dominos. Helen was well known for her hugs and will be deeply missed by all blessed to have known her.
Mrs. Teasley was the last surviving member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her parents, Brad and Florence Gay; daughters, Janet Watson and Donna "Susie" Allen; grandchild, Tammy Harward; and great-grandchild, Jordan Harward. She is survived by her sons, Paul W Teasley (Melinda) of Gibsonville, NC, and Roy E. Teasley (Debra) of Durham, NC; daughters, Phyllis Glasgow of Mebane, NC, and Betsy Faust (Tommy) of Rougemont, NC; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Tommy Faust and Andrew Ivester. Pallbearers will be Craig Teasley, Donnie Teasley, Romney Faust, Jeremy Faust, Josh Allen, Brad Teasley, Blake Teasley, and Brian Allen. Private burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International at P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 23, 2020