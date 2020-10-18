Helen Louise Blake



Durham



Mrs. Helen Louise Long Blake, 101, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



She was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church and was loved by her church family. She also taught Sunday school at Edgemont Free Will Baptist Church. Helen loved flowers and growing them in her garden.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Dr. Roy L. Carter.



