Mrs. Helen Grace Jones Meekins
June 3, 1924 - April 25, 2019
Durham
Mrs. Helen Grace Jones Meekins, 94, passed Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Mrs. Meekins is survived by one daughter - Betty Brown-Rogers(Durham), one son Gregory Donnell Brown(Wilson, NC), two grandsons: Robert L. Rogers, Jr and Michael G. Rogers(Durham), one granddaughter Shelli Brown(Charlotte, NC), two sisters, three brothers and nine great grandchildren.
A Family and Friends Repast and Fellowship will be held at the Ivy Community Center, 4222 Fayetteville Rd on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in HeraldSun on May 20, 2019