Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Ivy Community Center
4222 Fayetteville Rd
View Map

Helen Meekins


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Meekins Obituary
Mrs. Helen Grace Jones Meekins

June 3, 1924 - April 25, 2019

Durham

Mrs. Helen Grace Jones Meekins, 94, passed Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Mrs. Meekins is survived by one daughter - Betty Brown-Rogers(Durham), one son Gregory Donnell Brown(Wilson, NC), two grandsons: Robert L. Rogers, Jr and Michael G. Rogers(Durham), one granddaughter Shelli Brown(Charlotte, NC), two sisters, three brothers and nine great grandchildren.

A Family and Friends Repast and Fellowship will be held at the Ivy Community Center, 4222 Fayetteville Rd on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:30pm.

Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now