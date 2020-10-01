Helen Neighbours Miller



March 8, 1927 - September 28, 2020



Hillsborough



On Monday, September 28 Helen N. Miller passed away at home with family, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Visitation will be held at Walker's Funeral Home, 6pm - 8pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held at New Sharon Church, 1pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Helen was born in Hillsborough, North Carolina to the late Ralph Conrad Neighbours and Iva Jones Hicks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Leroy Jones Miller, and siblings Oscar Neighbours, Frances Neighbours Warren, and Dennis Neighbours.



She is survived by her loving family including her siblings Stephen(Steve) Neighbours, William(Bill) Neighbours, and Michael(Mike) Neighbours; sons David Miller (Sherry) and James Miller (Amy); her grandchildren, Tonya McCullough, Michelle Miller Velasco (Shayne), Sarah Miller, and Benjamin Miller; and her great-grandchildren, Hadley Parker and Rayleigh Velasco; and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to list.



Helen was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in 1942. Helen worked at Bellevue Factory for few years before moving on to the Cooperative Extension Service in Orange County as an Administrate Secretary, where she retired in 1999 after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Even after officially retiring, Helen stayed motivated to be proactive in the community and continued working, including being the Secretary Treasurer for the Friends of the Jerry M. Passmore Center in Hillsborough. She was organized and highly regarded for her bookkeeping skills and her ability to get anything done, no matter the challenge. She was viewed as a uniquely rare "Queen" at the Jerry M. Passmore Center, with exquisitely flawless attire, beautiful smile, kind eyes, and a classy attitude. She was always proactive and detail-oriented and always early, never late, and never just on time.



She found pleasure in being around family and friends, playing and spoiling her great-grandchildren, taking trips around the world, playing cards with her friends at the Passmore Center, eating breakfast while reading the newspaper every morning at Jay's Chicken Shack, shopping, sitting in her front porch swing with a book, and she loved reading books.



The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Friends of the Jerry M. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowland Drive P.O. Box 8181 Hillsborough NC, 27278. 919-245-2015.



