Helen Miller
1927 - 2020
Helen Neighbours Miller

March 8, 1927 - September 28, 2020

Hillsborough

On Monday, September 28 Helen N. Miller passed away at home with family, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held at Walker's Funeral Home, 6pm - 8pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held at New Sharon Church, 1pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Helen was born in Hillsborough, North Carolina to the late Ralph Conrad Neighbours and Iva Jones Hicks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Leroy Jones Miller, and siblings Oscar Neighbours, Frances Neighbours Warren, and Dennis Neighbours.

She is survived by her loving family including her siblings Stephen(Steve) Neighbours, William(Bill) Neighbours, and Michael(Mike) Neighbours; sons David Miller (Sherry) and James Miller (Amy); her grandchildren, Tonya McCullough, Michelle Miller Velasco (Shayne), Sarah Miller, and Benjamin Miller; and her great-grandchildren, Hadley Parker and Rayleigh Velasco; and too many nieces, nephews and cousins to list.

Helen was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in 1942. Helen worked at Bellevue Factory for few years before moving on to the Cooperative Extension Service in Orange County as an Administrate Secretary, where she retired in 1999 after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Even after officially retiring, Helen stayed motivated to be proactive in the community and continued working, including being the Secretary Treasurer for the Friends of the Jerry M. Passmore Center in Hillsborough. She was organized and highly regarded for her bookkeeping skills and her ability to get anything done, no matter the challenge. She was viewed as a uniquely rare "Queen" at the Jerry M. Passmore Center, with exquisitely flawless attire, beautiful smile, kind eyes, and a classy attitude. She was always proactive and detail-oriented and always early, never late, and never just on time.

She found pleasure in being around family and friends, playing and spoiling her great-grandchildren, taking trips around the world, playing cards with her friends at the Passmore Center, eating breakfast while reading the newspaper every morning at Jay's Chicken Shack, shopping, sitting in her front porch swing with a book, and she loved reading books.

The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Friends of the Jerry M. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowland Drive P.O. Box 8181 Hillsborough NC, 27278. 919-245-2015.

Published in Herald Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Sharon Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 30, 2020
Helen was a dear friend of mine. We played cards at my house on Sunday afternoons more times than I can count. She always brought macadamia cookies because I loved them. We had many private talks. She will be missed by me and anyone that knew her. My heart just broke when I heard that she had passed. I will be praying for the family in their grief because I know they will miss her terribly.
Rita Ezell
Friend
September 30, 2020
She was a kind & fun lady & so glad I got to celebrate my birthday with her & her birthday too!!
Toni Shaw
Friend
September 30, 2020
Helen was a true friend in every sense of the word! We loved listening to her and Mary Fox reminisce about their times together along with Edna. She was so helpful, giving and supportive. I thank God for the honor of being her friend. She will definitely be missed
Donna MacIntyre
Friend
September 30, 2020
Helen, you were and still are a true Angel. It was an honor to volunteer at the Passmore Center and become a “Friend” of Jerry Passmore. I’m sure he has welcomed you with open arms. You will be dearly missed. God bless you!
Patty Meehan
Friend
September 29, 2020
Aunt Helen was simply wonderful. She was bright, funny, and thoughtful. She was proud of her family. She was unfailingly pleasant even in the very worst situations. I loved spending time with her. I enjoyed talking to her. I will miss her always. Hugs and kisses!
Anne Braswell
Family
