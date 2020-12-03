Helen Price Brantley

November 30, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Helen Price Brantley, 85, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.

Mrs. Brantley was born on February 4, 1935 to Herman and Adna Price in Wake County, NC. She has lived in Durham for over 60 years and retired from Verizon after 20 years working in administration. Helen was the best mother-in-law; she was an excellent cook and had a green thumb for gardening. She loved reading and was an artist. Helen was very active in her church, Abundant Life Ministries. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Brantley was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Adna Price, and her husband, Howard Brantley.

Mrs. Brantley is survived by her son, Barry Brantley (Cindy) of Durham, NC; brother, Earl Price (Sue) of Raleigh, NC; sisters, Anne Anderson of Raleigh, NC, Bonnie Price of Wendell, NC, and Mae Murray of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Carisa Rose Hicks (Jim) of Virginia, BJ Brantley (Nicole) of Creedmoor, NC, and Nicole Moser of Durham, NC; and great-grandchildren, Colby Hicks, Gared Hicks, Devlan Brantley, and Drew Brantley.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Clay Waters. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Camellia Gardens Assisted Living at 5010 S. Alston Ave., Durham, NC 27703.





