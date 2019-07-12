Services Crisp Funeral Home 669 Highway 19 South Bryson City , NC 28713 828-488-3222 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Crisp Funeral Home 669 Highway 19 South Bryson City , NC 28713 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM Crisp Funeral Home 669 Highway 19 South Bryson City , NC 28713 View Map Helen S. Odiear

1937 - 2019 Helen Stevenson Odiear



Bryson City



Helen Stevenson Odiear, 81, of Bryson City and formerly of Chapel Hill, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Lawson and Florence Duncan Stevenson and wife of the late John Lee Odiear. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Ralph, Tommy, and Donald, and sisters, Ruby Buchanan, Deanie Cook, and Dorothy Chambers, and one son-in-law, Rick Shuler.



She is survived by her children, Debbie Singer and husband Peter of Chapel Hill, Janet Shuler of Conley's Creek, NC, Linda Lane and husband Jeff of Surfside Beach, SC, and Hank Odiear and wife Cathy of Conley's Creek, NC; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Wike of Bryson City, and Hazel Cook and husband Ronnie of Whittier and many loving nieces and nephews.



We were blessed to have her here and what a lovely soul she is. It is certainly a loss for us but such a gain for Heaven. She touched many lives through her youth softball coaching. She was known for being warm and kind to everyone, and it was a blessing just to know her and love her. She was a Mama to many.



Funeral Services will be held 5:00 PM Sunday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Eddie Stillwell will officiate with burial at Holly Springs Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday at the Funeral Home.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Skyland Skilled Nursing Care of Sylva, 400 Hall, for the loving care that they gave to our mother, and a special thank you to cousin Lisa Barker for always being there for her. Published in HeraldSun on July 12, 2019