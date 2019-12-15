Home

HÉLÈNe Anne Dixon


1933 - 2019
HÉLÈNe Anne Dixon Obituary
Hélène Anne Dixon

March 20, 1933 - December 8, 2019

Chapel Hill, NC

Hélène Anne Dixon, of Chapel Hill, passed away at the age of 86 on December 8, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Hélène was a talented artist who enjoyed creating art with mixed media and designing jewelry. She had a passion for education and lifelong learning. A loving mother and grandmother, she was generous with her time and talent with the children and grandchildren she helped to raise.

While her children were in school, Hélène pursued her bachelor's degree. She graduated at the top of her class from Orange County Community College (NY) and went on to SUNY New Paltz to receive her bachelor's degree, with honors, in psychology and anthropology in the early 70's. She also attended UNC Chapel-Hill where she pursued graduate studies. Hélène was the first in her family to graduate from college.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly sixty years, John, in 2012. Survivors include daughters Helene "Cookie" (Bob) Davenport of Haw River, Susie (Jerry) Sodan of Keaau, HI, Marianne "Mimi" Bennett of Chapel Hill, and Carol (Jenny) Acton of Chapel Hill; grandchildren Michael Davenport, Shanna Kirkman, Jennifer Griffin Scotton, Robbie Bennett, Jessy Faucette, Susie Acton, Ryan Sodan, and Mimi Christina Dixon; great-grandchildren Isaac, Tiffany, Maggie, Maddie, and Griffin; and her brother, William Lawless of SC. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Eastern North Carolina.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019
