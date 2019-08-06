|
|
Henry "Red" Nello Raynor Sr.
Durham
Henry "Red" Nello Raynor Sr., 89, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Brian Center of Yanceyville. He was born in Granville County to the late Albert and Vann Riddle Raynor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Raynor was also predeceased by his wife, Jannett Barbara Anne Raynor.
Mr. Raynor worked at Duke University Medical Center for 32 years as an insulator. He was a member of the Knap of Reeds Masonic Lodge #158.
Mr. Raynor is survived by his daughter, Debbie Davis; son, Henry Nello Raynor, Jr. "Bunny"; grandchildren, Jeffrey Brad Davis, Brandon Scott Davis, Elizabeth Jordan Raynor, Matthew Todd Raynor, Bryan Keith Raynor; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8th at Guess Road Baptist Church in Durham. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Rev. Daniel Tilley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the to help with medical research for his son's illness. Please mail contributions to P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 6, 2019