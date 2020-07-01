Henry Nello Raynor, Jr.
Durham
Henry Nello Raynor Jr., 62, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sovah Health in Danville, VA. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Henry Nello Raynor, Sr. and Barbara Ann Dixon Raynor. Nello was a graduate of Northern High School and was a Zone Mechanic at Duke Children's Hospital for 35 years. He was an avid "crazy" UNC basketball and football fan and loved to play golf. He loved his little dog, Furby. His smile and laughter will be missed by many.
Mr. Raynor is survived by his sister, Debbie J. Raynor-Davis; sons, Todd Raynor, Bryan Raynor (Maggie); daughter, "Jordan" Raynor; grandchildren, Alexius, Oliver, Charleigh, Eli, Lucas; and nephews, Brad Davis and Scott Davis.
A memorial service will be held 11 am, Thursday, July 9 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Daniel Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 am.
The family would like to thank Ricky and Brenda Brantley for all their love, support and friendship through the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
I will stand by you, I will help you through, when you've done all you can do, if you can't cope, I will dry your eyes, I will fight your fight, I will hold you tight, You're not alone. Love you my little brother, Your Sister
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.