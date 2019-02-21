Services Forest Hills Presbyterian Chr 836 W Lexington Ave High Point, NC 27262 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Forest Hills Presbyterian Church 836 W. Lexington Ave High Point , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Forest Hills Presbyterian Church 836 W. Lexington Ave High Point , NC View Map Herbert E. Stephenson Jr.

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Herbert Everett 'Bo' Stephenson, Jr.



High Point



Herbert Everett 'Bo' Stephenson, Jr., 80, formerly of Durham, NC and Morehead City, NC, passed away February 16, 2019. He was born March 15, 1938, in Durham, NC, to the late Herbert Everett Stephenson, Sr. and Edna Cheatham Stephenson. Bo attended Riverside Military Academy in GA and FL, graduated from Durham High School, and attended High Point College. For many years, he worked with his father at Stephenson-Wilson Pontiac and later held various managerial positions at various business organizations in the Durham area. Bo also served in the Army National Guard for nine years. His love of cars carried over into his hobbies, and Bo loved NASCAR and enjoyed vintage cars and seeing the trends in automobiles over the years. Bo was also a fan of college basketball and football, especially when Duke was playing. A current member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in High Point, Bo served in Session at his former Church in Morehead City, NC. A loving husband and father, he will be deeply missed.



On November 7, 1959, Bo married his beloved wife, Marion Hager Stephenson, who survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Gary Noell Stephenson of Greensboro; and daughter, Katherine Lynn Stephenson of Greensboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Stephenson Loftis.



A Celebration of Bo's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave, High Point, NC, with Rev. Joseph Blankinship and Rev. Lindsey Altvater Clifton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to High Point University, One University Pkwy, Drawer 29, High Point, NC 27268.



Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019