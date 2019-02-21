Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Hills Presbyterian Chr
836 W Lexington Ave
High Point, NC 27262
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
836 W. Lexington Ave
High Point, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
836 W. Lexington Ave
High Point, NC
View Map

Herbert E. Stephenson Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert E. Stephenson Jr. Obituary
Herbert Everett 'Bo' Stephenson, Jr.

High Point

Herbert Everett 'Bo' Stephenson, Jr., 80, formerly of Durham, NC and Morehead City, NC, passed away February 16, 2019. He was born March 15, 1938, in Durham, NC, to the late Herbert Everett Stephenson, Sr. and Edna Cheatham Stephenson. Bo attended Riverside Military Academy in GA and FL, graduated from Durham High School, and attended High Point College. For many years, he worked with his father at Stephenson-Wilson Pontiac and later held various managerial positions at various business organizations in the Durham area. Bo also served in the Army National Guard for nine years. His love of cars carried over into his hobbies, and Bo loved NASCAR and enjoyed vintage cars and seeing the trends in automobiles over the years. Bo was also a fan of college basketball and football, especially when Duke was playing. A current member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in High Point, Bo served in Session at his former Church in Morehead City, NC. A loving husband and father, he will be deeply missed.

On November 7, 1959, Bo married his beloved wife, Marion Hager Stephenson, who survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Gary Noell Stephenson of Greensboro; and daughter, Katherine Lynn Stephenson of Greensboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Stephenson Loftis.

A Celebration of Bo's Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave, High Point, NC, with Rev. Joseph Blankinship and Rev. Lindsey Altvater Clifton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to High Point University, One University Pkwy, Drawer 29, High Point, NC 27268.

Online condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.