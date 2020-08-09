Herman A. Rissolo
Durham
Herman Alexander Rissolo, 87, of Durham passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1933, in Norwalk, CT to Herman Vito Rissolo and Joan Catherine Rissolo. Herman was a US Air Force Veteran and worked as an Ultrasonic Engineer in Connecticut, he also earned five patents while there. He knew a lot about electronics and enjoyed photography, cooking, gardening, and was generally a great handyman. Herman is predeceased by his parents, first wife, Gloria Beach Rissolo; sister, Joanie Hoagie Fedor; brother, Vinnie Rissolo; and grandson, Joshua Hoyt.
Herman is survived by wife, Yvonne Rissolo; son, Keith Rissolo; daughter, Gloria Knapp (Richard); daughter, Vickie Rissolo; son, Eric Rissolo, deceased August 1, 2020; stepchildren, John Kingsley, Dan Kingsley (Jennifer); grandchildren, Dominique Hoyt (Anna) and Gabrielle Hoyt (Nick); greatgrandchildren, Charlotte Hoyt and Tyler Caulder.
Services may be held at a later date at St Matthew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Matthew Catholic Church, 1001 Mason Road, Durham, NC 27712.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com