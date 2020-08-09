1/
Herman A. Rissolo
1933 - 2020
Herman A. Rissolo

Durham

Herman Alexander Rissolo, 87, of Durham passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1933, in Norwalk, CT to Herman Vito Rissolo and Joan Catherine Rissolo. Herman was a US Air Force Veteran and worked as an Ultrasonic Engineer in Connecticut, he also earned five patents while there. He knew a lot about electronics and enjoyed photography, cooking, gardening, and was generally a great handyman. Herman is predeceased by his parents, first wife, Gloria Beach Rissolo; sister, Joanie Hoagie Fedor; brother, Vinnie Rissolo; and grandson, Joshua Hoyt.

Herman is survived by wife, Yvonne Rissolo; son, Keith Rissolo; daughter, Gloria Knapp (Richard); daughter, Vickie Rissolo; son, Eric Rissolo, deceased August 1, 2020; stepchildren, John Kingsley, Dan Kingsley (Jennifer); grandchildren, Dominique Hoyt (Anna) and Gabrielle Hoyt (Nick); greatgrandchildren, Charlotte Hoyt and Tyler Caulder.

Services may be held at a later date at St Matthew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Matthew Catholic Church, 1001 Mason Road, Durham, NC 27712.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
