Herschel Amos Caldwell Jr
February 14,1937 - September 22, 2020
Durham
Herschel Amos Caldwell Jr spent his last days surrounded by his loving family at the Duke Hospice in Durham and
passed away peacefully Tuesday Evening. September 22nd. Herschel was a lifelong member of Duke Memorial UMC in Durham, NC.
Herschel worked in the Tobacco Industry for 45 plus years, serving the Flue Cured and Burly Tobacco farmers throughout the Carolinas.
He enjoyed playing golf with friends and fishing on Topsail Island. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary John Best Caldwell and his two sons James Best Caldwell and Lee Wade Caldwell.
His sister Carol Caldwell Venters of Winston Salem along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herschel Amos Caldwell Sr and Anita Mitchell Caldwell of Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duke Hospice - Hock Family Facility 4023 N Roxboro St Durham, NC 27704-2119 www.gifts.duke.edu/dmaa
, select Duke HomeCare & Hospice and/or Duke Memorial Captial Campaign Fund 504 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC 27701 www.dukememorial.org/campaignforward.html