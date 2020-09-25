1/
Herschel Caldwell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herschel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herschel Amos Caldwell Jr

February 14,1937 - September 22, 2020

Durham

Herschel Amos Caldwell Jr spent his last days surrounded by his loving family at the Duke Hospice in Durham and

passed away peacefully Tuesday Evening. September 22nd. Herschel was a lifelong member of Duke Memorial UMC in Durham, NC.

Herschel worked in the Tobacco Industry for 45 plus years, serving the Flue Cured and Burly Tobacco farmers throughout the Carolinas.

He enjoyed playing golf with friends and fishing on Topsail Island. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary John Best Caldwell and his two sons James Best Caldwell and Lee Wade Caldwell.

His sister Carol Caldwell Venters of Winston Salem along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herschel Amos Caldwell Sr and Anita Mitchell Caldwell of Durham, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Duke Hospice - Hock Family Facility 4023 N Roxboro St Durham, NC 27704-2119 www.gifts.duke.edu/dmaa , select Duke HomeCare & Hospice and/or Duke Memorial Captial Campaign Fund 504 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC 27701

www.dukememorial.org/campaignforward.html

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved