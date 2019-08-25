|
Hilary Smith
Durham
Hilary Joan Hewitt Roe Smith, a long time resident of Croasdaile Village, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the age of 92.
Hilary was born on October 20, 1926 to Edgar Harry and Grace Andrews Roe in Welwyn Garden City, a new town/garden city established shortly after WWI 20 miles outside of London, England. She had a happy childhood and recalled with fondness her summer camping holidays as a girl guide at the English seaside. She was a teenager during WWII and during school holidays contributed to the war effort harvesting crops at local farms. After graduating from Anstey Physical Training College, Hilary taught girls physical education for several years, first at Ely and then at Salisbury. In the evenings, she taught English country dancing. Hilary met Peter Smith who was in chemistry graduate school at nearby Cambridge University. Peter was awarded a Fulbright scholarship for post-doctoral work at Harvard University, and in 1951, Hilary and Peter married and emigrated to the United States.
The couple lived in Boston, MA, and then West Lafayette, IN, before moving to Durham, NC, with their four children in 1959, where Peter became a professor in the Chemistry Department at Duke University. Hilary, after her children were in high school, worked as an administrative assistant in the Duke Philosophy Department and then as an editor on the Carlyle Letters project in the Duke English Department. After her children started their own families, she commuted to Fayetteville, NC earning a certificate in physical therapy from Fayetteville Technical Institute. She soon found a part time job as a physical therapy assistant at Durham County General Hospital. For many years, she combined work on the Carlyle letters in the morning and physical therapy in the afternoons. This was a perfect combination. She was a careful reader with a well-rounded knowledge of English literature and history, and she loved tracking down obscure references made by the Carlyle's in their letters. But she also loved having an active job where she could help improve the physical health of patients and boost their spirits.
Hilary enjoyed the community life of Durham. When her daughters were in girl scouts, she volunteered to be a scout leader and camp counselor in the Girl Scouts organization; when her sons were in Cub Scouts, she served as a den mother. Hilary had a strong social conscience. She was a long time member of the League of Women Voters. She also participated in Coffee, Talk and Action during the 1960's and volunteered at the Children's House, a program for children in underserved, poor communities in Durham.
She was an enthusiastic and effective teacher of many things, from swimming, to making kites, to Origami, and her children, grandchildren and many others were the beneficiaries. She was an enthusiastic thespian all her life having a special way of making audiences laugh. She appeared in many Duke Players productions and, after moving to Croasdaile, was involved in many of the theatrical presentations there as well.
Even as she maintained her English essence delighting people with her wonderful accent and precise, inventive use of the English language, it was a proud day for her when she earned her American Citizenship at a swearing in ceremony in Greensboro, NC.
Hilary loved playing tennis and ping-pong. At Croasdaile, she was often seen at the ping pong tables. She loved the good things in life and found ways to help others through tough times. Whether in her joy of walking and tennis, her many thoughtful and loving notes she wrote to friends and family, her enthusiasm for word games and charades, her entertaining observations about the world around her, or her remarkable way of turning anyone's gloominess into laughter, Hilary was an extraordinary, good-hearted person who left a bright, indelible impact on her family, friends, and those who came in contact with her. She was much loved and will be missed in ways impossible to express.
She is survived by her children, Helen A. Smith and her husband, Archie C. Johnson, Jr. and their son, David H. Johnson, of Durham; Dr. Eric P. Smith and his wife, Dr. Cynthia C. Chua, of Cincinnati, OH, and their children, Lauren C. Stone and her husband, Ben Stone and daughter, Georgina, of Santa Monica, Sarah E. Smith and her husband, Christian Hughes, of Seattle, WA, and Julia H. Smith of Seattle, WA; Dr. Richard H. Smith and his wife, Dr. Sung Hee Kim, of Lexington, KY, and their children, Dr. Rosanna K. Smith of Athens, GA, and Caroline T. Smith of New Haven, CT; Gillian C. Smith and her husband, Thomas W. Murrell, III and their children, Thomas W. Murrell, IV and Henry (Harry) G. Murrell, of Charlotte, NC.
The Smith family will be forever grateful for the loving care provided by the caregivers at Croasdaile Village.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Croasdaile Village on September 27th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Planned Parenthood (https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/) or The Southern Poverty Law Center (https://donate.splcenter.org/).
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019