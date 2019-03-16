Hilda Sloan Harris



Durham



Hilda Sloan Harris, age 92, died March 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center.



In 1926, Hilda was born in Durham to the late Thomas and Viola Sloan. After graduating from Durham High School, she worked for many years as a secretary for the NC Dept. of Transportation. Hilda and her late husband were members of Northgate Presbyterian Church.



Surviving are her children Cheryl Hicks (Frank) and Russell Harris (Susan); sister, Marcelle Newton; grandchildren, Lauren Blake (Cameron), Joe Harris and Ryan Harris (Katie); numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband Leonidas Y. Harris and brothers, TJ and Bill and sisters, Alta and Katherine.



A Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Monday March 18 from Woodlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday March 17 at Hall Wynne Funeral Service.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff members at Hillcrest Convalescent Center for their compassionate care over the last several months.



Flowers are acceptable or a donation can be made to a .



Arrangements are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences www.hallwynne.com, select obituaries. Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary