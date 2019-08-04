|
Hildur Brockhouse Blake
1919 –2019
Durham
Hildur Blake died in Durham on July 25, 2019. A service to celebrate her life is planned at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church in Durham at 1 pm on Saturday, August 17. Hildur was born on March 13, 1919 in Providence RI, the second child of Ethel and Joseph Brockhouse. Her father, a professional pianist, instilled in her a life-long love of music. She was educated in the public schools of Providence and Philadelphia, PA, graduating from East Landsdowne High School in 1936. She earned an RN degree from Methodist Hospital of Philadelphia in 1940.
In May 1941, she married Robert Blake, and their union lasted until his death in 2014. In 1942, Hildur and Bob moved from the Philadelphia area to Durham, where she worked as a nurse at Duke Hospital until giving birth to her first child in 1945. In 1956, eighteen months after giving birth to her third child, she returned to nursing at Duke and retired in 1984.
Her religious faith was a central part of Hildur's life. For over seven decades, she was an active member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, serving the church community in many capacities, including Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Elder. She was honored with a lifetime membership in the Presbyterian Women. She was a life-long student of the Bible, and in the 1950s she took courses in Bible studies at Duke University, becoming a Biblical scholar.
In addition to volunteer activities sponsored by the church, she taught Red Cross first aid courses in Philadelphia during World War II and volunteered locally with Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross Bloodmobile and the Duke Eye Center. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, and her travels took her to South Korea, Scandinavian countries and many places in the US. They particularly enjoyed the Blue Ridge Mountains, Crabtree Meadows being one of their favorite spots. In 1992, they moved to The Forest at Duke retirement community, where they enjoyed many years of friendships and social activities. Born a year before women obtained the right to vote, Hildur was excited to cast her vote in her twentieth presidential election for a woman.
In addition to her parents and husband, her brother, her sister, a niece, a nephew, and her son- in-law died earlier. She is survived by her three children, Robin Blake (Cokie), Janis Aghjayan and Kennard Blake; four grandchildren, Kevin (Pam) and Russell Blake, Garo Aghjayan (Kim) and Ani Kelly (Rob); and six great-grandchildren, Ellie Blake, Hannah, Blake and Finn Aghjayan, and Addison and RJ Kelly.
For those wishing to honor Hildur with a financial contribution, the family suggests a donation to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church ( 927 W. Trinity Ave., 27701) with memo to the Bob and Hildur Blake Christian Education Fund.
