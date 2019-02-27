|
Hillman A. Long, Sr.
Durham
Hillman Aubrey Long, Sr., "Shorty" 85, of Durham, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Long was the son of the late Ralph Henry and Beatrice Blalock Long and husband of the late Nell Hawkins Long. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Huel Long, Reginald Long and Reid Long. Mr. Long retired from Claude M. May as a painter and decorator and had served in the National Guard.
Mr. Long is survived by six children, Craig Long and wife Rebecca, Aubrey Long, Sheliah Long, Gwynn Long, Laura Oswald and Emanuel Long; his sister-in-law, Anita Long; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held 3PM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Jerry Walker, the Rev. Eddie Nutt, and Mr. Craig Long. Visitation will be held 2-3PM Thursday at the Brooks & White Funeral Home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to , 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019