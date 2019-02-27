Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171

Hillman A. Long Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hillman A. Long Sr. Obituary
Hillman A. Long, Sr.

Durham

Hillman Aubrey Long, Sr., "Shorty" 85, of Durham, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Long was the son of the late Ralph Henry and Beatrice Blalock Long and husband of the late Nell Hawkins Long. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Huel Long, Reginald Long and Reid Long. Mr. Long retired from Claude M. May as a painter and decorator and had served in the National Guard.

Mr. Long is survived by six children, Craig Long and wife Rebecca, Aubrey Long, Sheliah Long, Gwynn Long, Laura Oswald and Emanuel Long; his sister-in-law, Anita Long; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held 3PM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Jerry Walker, the Rev. Eddie Nutt, and Mr. Craig Long. Visitation will be held 2-3PM Thursday at the Brooks & White Funeral Home prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to , 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now