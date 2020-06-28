Holly Cruickshank

Holly Colette Cruickshank



January 27, 1955 - June 20, 2020



Oklahoma City



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Holly Colette Cruickshank, from Asheville, NC. After a heroic battle, carried on for several years, her body succumbed this week at a hospice center in Oklahoma City, in the presence of loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her fierce spirit, intrepid intellect, and kind heart. She always spoke her mind fearlessly and for that she was appreciated greatly.



She is survived by her husband of forty years, Ronald Cruickshank; son, Blade MacGregor Higdon Cruickshank (Valeria) of Oklahoma City; stepdaughter, Jennifer Alexis Cruickshank of Lexington, North Carolina; and her grandchildren, Andrew and Aiden. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Carolyn Higdon Head; sister, Anne "Bunny" Briggs (Scott) all of Clemmons, North Carolina; and her brother, John Head (Susan) of Mooresville, North Carolina. She was predeceased in death by her brother, James "Jay" Poston.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be a remembrance vigil held in the future.



