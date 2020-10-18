Homer Crawford Jobe, Jr.
Holden Beach
Homer Crawford Jobe Jr., 74, passed away in his Holden Beach home on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with chondrosarcoma. He was born in Durham on September 21, 1946 to the late Homer Crawford Jobe and Jeanette Burge Jobe.
Crawford received his Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with concentrations in Health, Physical Education and Drivers Education. Crawford worked for Wake County Public Schools for 30 years as a teacher and coach at Aycock Junior High, Enloe High School and Fuquay Varina High School. After retiring from the school system, he worked with Jordan Driving School as the Lead Driver Education Teacher and Field Director. Crawford loved to build and fish. Crawford had a funny sense of humor and had many funny sayings "jeepers creepers." He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the Tiki Bar he built next to his pool. Due to his love of fishing, boats and the ocean, he and his wife Kathy retired to Holden Beach.
Crawford is survived by his wife Kathy of 37 years and four children; Lauren Bowen (Russell), Crawford Jobe (Deborah); Michael Jobe (Kristen); Kimberly Johnson (Cody); his brother Bob Jobe (Linda); 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary and Cole Bowen, Jordyn and Landon Jobe, Jake, Matthew and Harper Jobe, Ainsley and Taylor Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/
A celebration of Crawford's life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 2:00pm, at Clements Funeral Chapel, 1105 Broad Street, Durham, NC 27705.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least six feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations.
.