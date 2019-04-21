Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maplewood Cemetery

Horton C. Callahan Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Horton C. Callahan Jr. Obituary
Horton C.

Callahan, Jr.

Fuquay-Varina

Horton C. Callahan, Jr., 81, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh. He was born in Marion, SC to the late Horton Caswell Callahan and Myrtle Ammons Callahan.

Mr. Callahan was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Grey Stone Church. He was a retired jeweler and managed Forrest Jewelers for many years.

Mr. Callahan is survived by his wife, Sandi Callahan; daughter, Angela Callahan; son, Tripp Callahan (Suzannah); and grandchildren, Emma Callahan, Abby Callahan, Lindsey Entrekin.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake: 506 Alexander Ave, Durham, NC 27705; or Transitions HospiceCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2019
