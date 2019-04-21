Horton C.



Callahan, Jr.



Fuquay-Varina



Horton C. Callahan, Jr., 81, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh. He was born in Marion, SC to the late Horton Caswell Callahan and Myrtle Ammons Callahan.



Mr. Callahan was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Grey Stone Church. He was a retired jeweler and managed Forrest Jewelers for many years.



Mr. Callahan is survived by his wife, Sandi Callahan; daughter, Angela Callahan; son, Tripp Callahan (Suzannah); and grandchildren, Emma Callahan, Abby Callahan, Lindsey Entrekin.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake: 506 Alexander Ave, Durham, NC 27705; or Transitions HospiceCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.