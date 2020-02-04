|
Howard E. Smither
Chapel Hill
Howard E. Smither, James Gordon Hanes Professor of the Humanities in Music (emeritus) at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, died on February 1, 2020, at Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill.
Born on November 15, 1925, in Pittsburg, KS, Dr. Smither was the son of Elbert S. and Ethel (Schwab) Smither. He is survived by his wife Ann M. Woodward, son Thomas A. (Charles Sands), nieces, and nephews.
Dr. Smither was an eminent musicologist, scholar, educator, and author who delighted in improvisation as a jazz trumpeter and visual artist.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 4, 2020