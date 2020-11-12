Howard B. O'Briant



April 10, 1930-November 9, 2020



Durham, NC & Kerr Lake , VA



Howard B. O'Briant, 90, of Durham, NC and Kerr Lake, VA died on November 9, 2020.



A native of Harnett County, NC Howard and his family moved to Durham when he was a teenager. He was a mason of the Fellowship Lodge #687 fro 53 years and a Shriner with the Amaran Temple. He served in the National Guard and a member of Braggtown Baptist Church in Durham for 72 years. He was the owner/operator of Bowen's Garage until 1992.



Howard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Bowen O'Briant; daughter, Pam Kirk; son, Phil O'Briant; daughter, Mary Ann Ristaino. He has 7 grandchildren and 9 great grand children.



Howard enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States and Europe. He enjoyed boating on Kerr Lake and was a kind, gentle and hardworking soul.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the memorial rose garden at Braggtown Baptist Church in Durham, NC.



