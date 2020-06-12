Hubert Lee "HL" Riley, Jr.



Durham



DURHAM- Mr. Hubert Lee "HL" Riley, Jr., 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



Mr. Riley was born on July 14, 1947 to Hubert and Etha Riley in Durham, NC. HL was owner and operator of Ace Crane Service. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and riding on his golf cart. HL loved attending weekly "Union" meetings and loved "Shawville". His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, Deddy, and Papa.



Mr. Riley was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Etha Riley; brothers, Jim Riley, Bob Riley, and Tom Riley; sisters, Dot Batton, and Margie Deering. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rose Riley; daughter, Christie Riley Cheek, Sharyn Riley Gregory (very special son-in-law, Wendell); son, Timothy Brian Pittman (Heather); grandchildren, Mason Riley Gregory, Holden Riley Cheek, Carson Riley Gregory, and Kaci Blake "Poot Poot" Pittman; and sisters, Wanda Guins and Maybelle Yates; and special nieces, nephews, and friends.



A visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



Hudson Funeral Home will be observing social distancing for visitation as well as the funeral service, and asks everyone in attendance to wear a mask when entering the building.



Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Union Baptist Church at 4024 Old Weaver Trail, Creedmoor, NC 27522.



