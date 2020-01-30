Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary United Church of Christ
1715 Athens Ave.
Durham, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Calvary United Church of Christ
1715 Athens Ave.
Durham, NC
View Map

Ida Isom


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Isom Obituary
Ida Marie Burroughs Cox Isom

December 25, 1926 - January 26, 2020

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Ida Marie Burroughs Cox Isom, age 93, who passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.

Ida leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Laquinta Barber and Rochelle Fuller; one son, James Cox; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca Dean; two brothers, Raymond Burroughs and Robert Burroughs; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, at Mt. Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 1:00 respectively.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -