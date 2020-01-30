|
Ida Marie Burroughs Cox Isom
December 25, 1926 - January 26, 2020
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Ida Marie Burroughs Cox Isom, age 93, who passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center.
Ida leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Laquinta Barber and Rochelle Fuller; one son, James Cox; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca Dean; two brothers, Raymond Burroughs and Robert Burroughs; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, at Mt. Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave., Durham, North Carolina 27707. The family will assemble for a visitation from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., followed by the celebration service, at 1:00 respectively.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 30, 2020