Iley Leamond Dean, Jr.
Concord
Iley Leamond Dean, Jr., 83, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital in Concord. He was born in Durham to the late I.L. "Buck" Dean and Pearl Lloyd Dean. He grew up in West Durham, attended E.K. Powe and graduated from Durham High in 1956. Later that year he left for New York City where he studied at the American School of Ballet. He danced professionally for several years appearing in several Broadway shows. During this time, he became interested in fashion and began his studies at The Parsons School of Design. Upon completion of his studies there, he designed for several different labels before starting his own company Leamond Dean. There he designed and made the garments becoming a well-known knit wear designer. He designed and made garments for several members of President Ronald Reagan's cabinet including the Ambassador to the U.N. Jean Kirkpatrick and the Ambassador to Austria Helen Van Dam. He continued in this line of work until his retirement in 2012.
Mr. Dean served in the Armed Forces of the U.S. having served in the New York National Guard.
Mr. Dean is survived by his brothers, Roger Dean and wife Jeaneane, Rick Dean and wife Nancy; and six nieces and nephews. He was a long-time member of All Angles Church in New York City. His passion was working with the homeless through his church. Leamond never forgot his connection to his family and Durham. One of the things he liked most was keeping up with his Durham High friends and attending the Class of 56 reunions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside will be held at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to your church or the .
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 19, 2020