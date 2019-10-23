|
|
Inez Grady Tatum
December 13, 1923 – October 21, 2019
Durham
Inez Grady Tatum passed away of natural causes at home on Monday October 21, 2019.
Born to Arthur Grady and Sarah Grady in Albertson, Duplin County, NC; brothers McKinley Grady, Bruce Grady, and sister Frances Cash.
Inez graduated from B.F. Grady High School, Duplin County in 1942 where she played on the basketball team. After high school, she was employed at Camp Davis during WWII, and was on the Camp Davis line dance team that toured to various places in NC. Inez loved to dance, especially square dance.
Inez came to Durham, NC and worked at Wright Machinery Company where she also played on the company women's basketball team. This is where she met her future husband, William C. (Bill) Tatum, and they married in 1950. Inez then worked for Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company from 1945 to 1986.
She was also a member of First Baptist Church and the Trinity Sunday School Class. In addition, Inez was a member of a group who taught Sunday School at the Camp Butner Women's Prison - the group was acknowledged by NC Gov. Jim Hunt.
Inez & Bill Tatum have three children: Howard Tatum (wife Tammy), Martha (Marty) Tatum, and Scott Tatum (wife Kendrick); grandchildren Joshua Tatum (wife Missy), Adze Brown (wife Rebecca), Nicholas Brown (wife Brenda), and Paige Tatum; great-grandchildren Parker Tatum, Jordan Tatum, and Skylar Brown.
Inez was a beautiful Christian lady who loved her family, her numerous friends, and delighted in her grandchildren. She loved to sing rhyming songs and had a memory full of them.
The family appreciates the services of Lilies of Hope Home Care, Heartland Hospice, Dr. David Matthias of Triangle Family Practice, Dr. Bill Argersinger and staff of Durham DDS Dentistry, and Dr. Jim Thompson, DDS retired.
A funeral will be held in her memory on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. A visitation will be held one-hour prior in the chapel. Burial rites will follow the funeral at Maplewood Cemetery.
The Tatum family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. For online condolences please visit www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 23, 2019