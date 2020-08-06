Ira Lee McCarson
Timberlake
Ira Lee McCarson, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. Mr. McCarson was born in Durham, the son of the late Ira Victor Holsonback and the late Delma Lou Gentry Holsonback. He was a veteran of the US Army where he received a Silver Star, a Bronze Star and 3 Purple Hearts. He was a member of Northern Freewill Baptist Church where he taught the youth teenagers for years and he loved his church family dearly. After 34 years of service, Mr. McCarson retired from Durham Regional Hospital as Material Manager.
Mr. McCarson is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Tilley McCarson; daughter, Stacey McCarson Eakes; sons, Scottie Lee McCarson, Matthew Thomas McCarson; brothers, Ronnie Holsonback, Randy Holsonback, Raymond Holsonback; sisters, Betty "Boop" Whaley, Bonnie Cates; and grandchildren, Kadie McCarson, Rebecca McCarson, Kaylee Eakes, Anna McCarson, and Jackson Eakes.
A private graveside service will be held. Friends and family can pay their respects from 12 to 5 p.m., Thursday, August 6 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
2 Timothy 4:7 ~ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
