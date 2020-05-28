Ira Lee Parker, Jr.
Hillsborough
Ira Lee Parker Jr., 73, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Morehead City, N.C. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Ira Lee Parker Sr. and Ruby Combs Parker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Parker was also predeceased by his sisters, Coleen P. Barbour, Lola P. Parker and Doris P. Walker.
Mr. Parker was a retired service technician from PSNC Energy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he was a beloved UNC Tarheel fan. Payton and Landon were his pride and joy. He loved being their biggest sports fan, gardening, fishing and listening to old music together.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Teresa Ferrell Parker; daughters, Kelly Parker Brinn (Kevin), Anna Parker; sisters, Linda P. Taylor, Mary P. Dean; and grandchildren, Payton K. Brinn, Landon K. Brinn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Odell Link officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Hillsborough
Ira Lee Parker Jr., 73, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Morehead City, N.C. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Ira Lee Parker Sr. and Ruby Combs Parker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Parker was also predeceased by his sisters, Coleen P. Barbour, Lola P. Parker and Doris P. Walker.
Mr. Parker was a retired service technician from PSNC Energy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he was a beloved UNC Tarheel fan. Payton and Landon were his pride and joy. He loved being their biggest sports fan, gardening, fishing and listening to old music together.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Teresa Ferrell Parker; daughters, Kelly Parker Brinn (Kevin), Anna Parker; sisters, Linda P. Taylor, Mary P. Dean; and grandchildren, Payton K. Brinn, Landon K. Brinn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Odell Link officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 28, 2020.