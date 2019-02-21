Home

Ira "Joe" Pettiford

Ira "Joe" Pettiford Obituary
Ira "Joe" Pettiford

Mebane

Ira "Joe" Pettiford died February 17, 2019. He was the son of the late John D. Brooks and Dovie Lee Allen.

Funeral-Saturday at 2:00 PM in Union Grove Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in New Hope Person Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors are sister, Dorothy Vanhooke (James); brother, J. C. Allen (Loretta); aunt, Vergie Cooper; niece, Kimberly Vanhooke; nephew, Daryl Allen.

Public viewing-Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019
