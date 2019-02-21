|
|
Ira "Joe" Pettiford
Mebane
Ira "Joe" Pettiford died February 17, 2019. He was the son of the late John D. Brooks and Dovie Lee Allen.
Funeral-Saturday at 2:00 PM in Union Grove Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in New Hope Person Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors are sister, Dorothy Vanhooke (James); brother, J. C. Allen (Loretta); aunt, Vergie Cooper; niece, Kimberly Vanhooke; nephew, Daryl Allen.
Public viewing-Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019