Iris Folk
Hillsborough
Ms Iris Folk "Sis" 80 daughter of the late Ira Fonza and Martha Bradsher Villines was born in Person County, NC. She departed this life on March 27, 2019 in Hillsborough, NC.
Iris is preceded in death by her husband Marty Folk, twin brother Iva "Buck" Villines, father and mother Ira and Martha Villines, Sister Magdalene Villines.
Survivors are daughter; Crystal Wade (Larry), four sisters; Louise Murphy of Hillsborough, NC, Nancy Villines and Joyce Ellington both of Mebane, NC and Dorothy Villines of Boston, Mass., two aunts; Rosa Miller and Judy Villines.
The funeral will be Monday 1:00pm at First Community Baptist Church. Wake will be Sunday 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be Sunday 11:00am to 5:00pm.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 30, 2019