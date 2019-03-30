Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
First Community Baptist Church

Iris "Sis" Folk

Iris "Sis" Folk Obituary
Iris Folk

Hillsborough

Ms Iris Folk "Sis" 80 daughter of the late Ira Fonza and Martha Bradsher Villines was born in Person County, NC. She departed this life on March 27, 2019 in Hillsborough, NC.

Iris is preceded in death by her husband Marty Folk, twin brother Iva "Buck" Villines, father and mother Ira and Martha Villines, Sister Magdalene Villines.

Survivors are daughter; Crystal Wade (Larry), four sisters; Louise Murphy of Hillsborough, NC, Nancy Villines and Joyce Ellington both of Mebane, NC and Dorothy Villines of Boston, Mass., two aunts; Rosa Miller and Judy Villines.

The funeral will be Monday 1:00pm at First Community Baptist Church. Wake will be Sunday 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.

Public viewing will be Sunday 11:00am to 5:00pm.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 30, 2019
