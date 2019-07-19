Isidora "Dory" Cruz Sevilla



April 4, 1929 - July 16, 2019



Durham



Isidora "Dory" Cruz Sevilla, 90, passed peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on July 16, 2019, at her home in Durham, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in the Philippines on April 4, 1929, Dory was the second oldest of seven children and the matriarch of the Cruz clan. In her youth, she attended vocational school and became a talented dressmaker. She was also a member of the Catholic Women's League. She remained in the Philippines as a caring housewife and mother until she was widowed in 1989. After which, she immigrated to the U.S. to be with her children and siblings. With her nurturing and caring nature, she helped raise her grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews. As a devoted Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Prayer Group and St. Thomas More Parish for many years. Lovingly known as "Nanay," she was well respected and loved in the NC Filipino-American Community. Nanay embodied the gentlest soul, always offering the sweetest, most infectious smile that reflected into her compassionate eyes. She has touched the lives of many by her caring, softhearted, and tender disposition. Nanay will be tremendously missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.



Dory is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Rolando and Lolita; her children: Babylou and Doh Dulay, Nenette, and Lenyboy; grandchildren: Dominick, Doreen and Mike Smith, and Donnel; great-grandson Chase Francis; nieces and nephews: Mary-Ann and Jay de Leon, Micole and Bea, Roda and Jaime Vargas, Ronnie, and Rowena; grandnieces and grandnephews: Joshua, Jade, Jacob, Nikki, Kevin, Cristian, Andrea, Mateo, Luis, Bianca, and Brandon. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonardo "Ding"; her parents: Eufemio and Venancia; and siblings: Francisco and Celia, Patricia, Cresencia, Asuncion, and Antonina and Manuel.



A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1030am Tuesday, July 23, from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 920 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. Interment will follow in Markham Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received 5 – 9 pm Monday, July 22, at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Published in HeraldSun on July 19, 2019