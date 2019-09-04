|
|
Jack D. Frei
Durham
Jack D. Frei passed away on August 31, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He grew up in Ashville, NC. Jack served 2 years in the US Army. He was a graduate of WCU and received a Master's Degree in Education from NCSU. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at Brogden Middle School for 36 years. He liked wood-working, traveling, hiking and walking hand in hand on the beach with his wife. He had a gentle soul.
Mr. Frei is survived by his sweetheart of 64 ½ years, Betty; his children, Jim, Liz, Doug and wife Libby.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
Donations can be made to the , Carolina Piedmont Chapter, 3420 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215 or Duke Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family would like to thank Jack's caretakers, Tia Ellis, Rodney Owens and Duke Hospice.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 4, 2019