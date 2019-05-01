Jack Lees

Jack Alexander Lees, 77, died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. After first working as a professor of mathematics and topology in Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States, he spent much of his career in Houston engaged in software development and 3-D data visualization, with mathematical theorems and many patents to his name. Jack leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, Emily Jo Lees, and two daughters, Catherine Elizabeth Lees, of Providence, Rhode Island, and Eleanor Barbara (James) Harris, of Columbus, Ohio.



Jack was born May 27, 1941, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Jesse Milton Lees and Eleanor Irene Engel.



He graduated from the High School for Music and Art, now known as the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, in Manhattan, before earning his bachelor's degree from City College in New York. In 1967, he acquired his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in mathematics with a specialization in topology. He taught at Aarhus University (Denmark), Cambridge University, Rice University, and Duke University. Jack was inducted as a scholar at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in mathematics from 1970 to 1971, in Princeton, New Jersey. While at Rice University, Jack developed the "Lees Engulfing Theorem for Topological Manifolds" and other topological mathematics still referenced today in academic literature. While at Duke, Jack met his wife Emily, whom he married on July 30, 1977. In 1979, they moved to Houston, where they spent 25 years working and raising their two daughters before relocating to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.



In Houston, Jack became an early software developer and inventor of analytical tools for underground energy exploration while working first for Schlumberger Oilfield Services and later for Texaco, Inc. (now a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation). His work there led Jack and some of his colleagues to found Magic Earth, LLC., specializing in 3-D data visualization and interpretation. There he obtained several patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office for software design used to visually map geologic deposits in three dimensions.



Jack delighted in cooking above all other hobbies and was an accomplished chef specializing in Chinese dishes, with forays into German and other international cuisines. He imparted his lifelong appreciation of visual arts to his family, and he enjoyed many trips to Paris, France with his wife.



Jack's family will privately mourn his death. Donations in memory of Jack may be directed to the "Libraries Annual Fund" at Duke University (https://giving.duke.edu/ways-to-give).