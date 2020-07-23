Jack Rodman Cheek
Durham
Jack Rodman Cheek passed peacefully Sunday morning, July 19th, 2020, at his home in Durham. Jack was born on August 7, 1927 to Hulda Jones Cheek and Luther Glen Cheek and grew up in Durham with his brothers, Glen and Edward.
Jack graduated from Hope Valley School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He enlisted in the Navy before the end of WWII. Jack married his childhood sweetheart, Carrie Lee Crutchfield, in 1950 and they were married 69 years, raising their two children and enjoying grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also fond of the many nieces and nephews who visited him often. Jack valued family and was sentimental about his old "farm treasures" which he encouraged his children and grandchildren to embrace.
Jack was known for his personality and wit and had many lifelong friendships in the Durham area. Jack was an active member of Yates Baptist Church. He was a Mason for over 65 years and a member of the Sudan Temple in Newbern, NC and the Durham Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Legion of Honor. Jack was active with the Elks Club and American Legion and was recognized over the years for his many contributions to all of these organizations. He was always friendly and outgoing and "never knew a stranger."
Jack spent many years farming the family farm on Old Chapel Hill Road and always enjoyed his garden. He later worked for Motor Bearings and Parts in Chapel Hill until retiring in 1989. He and Carrie Lee spent many years traveling with friends to Church and Shrine events as well as visiting family.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carrie Lee; children Sue Cheek Rusevlyan (Bob) of Charlotte; Tom Cheek (Janet) of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Todd Gordon and Leslie (Cheek) Watts; and two great grandchildren, Macie and Ben Gordon.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Clements Funeral Service in Durham. A graveside ceremony will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery, Legion Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sudan Shriner's Transportation Fund by mail at P.O. Box 12829 New Bern, NC 28561 or Yates Baptist Church online at www.yateschurch.org
.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.