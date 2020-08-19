Jack Ray Sanderford, Sr.



Durham



Mr. Jack Ray Sanderford, Sr., 79, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Duke University Hospital.



Jack Sanderford was born September 22, 1940 to the late Woodrow and Tora Sanderford in Durham, NC. He attended Southern High School. Mr. Sanderford retired from the City of Durham as Plant Supervisor of the Water Waste Treatment Plant. He was a Durham Memorial Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, member of the finance committee, Soul Winners Sunday School Class and the building grounds committee. Jack Sanderford was a member of the North Carolina Baptist Men. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Jack Sanderford is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Sanderford of Durham; son, Jackson Ray Sanderford, Jr. of Durham, NC; brother, Woodrow G. Sanderford of Richmond, VA; sister, Bobbi Jean Glasgow; 3 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Thursday, August, 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home.



A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Ed Denton and Pastor Chris Otto. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to the N.C. Baptist Men, PO Box 1107, Cary, North Carolina 27512.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store