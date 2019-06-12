Services Clements Funeral Service 148 N Churton St. Hillsborough , NC 27278 (919) 732-8002 Visitation 1:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 148 N Churton St. Hillsborough , NC 27278 View Map Service 2:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 148 N Churton St. Hillsborough , NC 27278 View Map Jackie Burton

June 13, 1934 - June 10, 2019



Hillsborough



Jacqulene Gattis Burton, 84, passed away peacefully at her home June 10, 2019. She was born June 13, 1934, to the late Robert and Mittie Gattis of Hillsborough, NC.



Mrs. Burton was a strong woman of faith and attended New Horizon Church.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Burton, her twin sister, Daphene Scarlett and sister, Doris Cook. Her greatest joy in life was her family, sons; Charles (Ann) and Keith Burton and daughter; Karen Fulford (Paul Boone). She was the proud grandmother of Brad (Kelly) and Gray Burton, Taylor Fulford and Brandon Burton; and great grandmother of Sam and Kyle Burton. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her sister, Peggy Walker (Norman) and brother, Ronald Gattis (Betty).



While attending Hillsboro High School, she played basketball, softball and performed as a majorette with her sisters, Doris and Daphne. She continued to play softball into her 50's. She loved to laugh, dance, share family meals, and visit with her family and friends. For 30 years, Jackie worked at General Electric where, according to her co-workers, she was always a pleasure to work with because of her kindness and selflessness.



The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Cindy Speight, her caregiver, for her compassion and support during the four years she dedicated to the care of their mother.



The family will receive visitors at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough on Thursday, June 13 at 1:00pm, followed by the services at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jackie by making a contribution to Duke Hospice Care or a church of your choice.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.