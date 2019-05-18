Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 414 Cleveland Street Durham , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 414 Cleveland Street Durham , NC View Map Jackie Crotts Cates

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jackie Crotts Cates



September 28, 1933 - May 15, 2019



Durham



Jackie Cates passed away surrounded by her family on May 15, 2019 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she served faithfully for over 60 years.



Jackie was a Rural Billing Supervisor at NC Blue Cross Blue Shield in the 60's and 70's and later worked with her husband Tom Cates in his insurance business (Cates Insurance Agency). She was much loved by all who had the privilege of working with her.



Jackie is survived by her son David Cates (Andrea), her daughter Sheila Cates Carpenter (Mark), her brother John H. Crotts, Jr. (Jane), and 5 grandchildren, Victor Carpenter (Maria), Matthew Carpenter (Tyler), Abigail Carpenter Kartzinel (David), Daniel Cates and Andrew Cates (Esther) and 11 great grandchildren.



Jackie was a member of First Baptist Church of Durham for 10 years. She taught Junior Girls Sunday School at Grey Stone Baptist for years. She also taught AWANA at the Gospel Center and loved working with children. Jackie trusted Christ as her Savior as young adult through the ministry of Pastor Henry Anderson and Grace Baptist Church. Through hers and her husband's loving example and sharing - her entire family has trusted Christ and will join her in heaven one day. It is only because of Jesus' grace and sacrifice that she is now enjoying her reward in heaven.



A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 414 Cleveland Street, Durham, NC 27701. Visitation will be held at 10:00am prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 414 Cleveland Street, Durham, NC 27701.



The Cates family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits. Published in HeraldSun on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries