Jacqueline Gay Blackwell
May 21, 1949 - February 6, 2019
Durham
Jacqueline "Jackie" Gay Blackwell, 69 of Durham, NC died peacefully Wednesday morning February 6, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at Gorman Baptist Church located at 3315 E Geer St, Durham, NC on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 4:00pm. In lieu of Flowers the family request Memorial Donation's be made to Gorman Baptist Church in Jackie's Honor where she is an active member of the Church and Choir.
Jackie is the daughter of the late Margaret and Harvey Gay of Durham. She is survived by a daughter Michelle Wilkins Barnes and her husband Mark, a son Clint Wilkins and his wife Alison. Jackie has 4 Grand Children, Brooke and her husband Jeremy, Zachary, Abigail and Cody as well as 2 Great Grand Children, Finley and Bentley.
Jackie was a life long resident of Durham and Graduated from Southern Durham High School.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 8, 2019