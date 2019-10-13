|
|
Mrs Jacqueline Brown Hall
October 12, 1946 - September 26, 2019
durham
Mrs. Jacqueline Brown Hall, 73, passed away September 26, 2019 in Burlington, NC. Jackie was born in Durham, NC on October 12, 1946 to Noah and Ella Walker Brown. She graduated from Hillside High School and furthered her education at Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. She received her degree in Law at North Carolina Central University and went on to serve many years in the field of law. Jackie was a dedicated and loving mother to one child, by whom she is survived. She was also a grandmother to one grandchild and five "children". A private ceremony was held at St Titus Episcopal Church. Condolences can be sent to Charles A. Hall, 428 Marie Way, Pineville, NC28134. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 13, 2019